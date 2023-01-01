$49,471+ tax & licensing
$49,471
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2023 Honda Passport
TrailSport - Leather Seats
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$49,471
+ taxes & licensing
6,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10399047
- Stock #: N01PA521T1
- VIN: 5FNYF8H68PB500184
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2023 Honda Passport is a largely satisfying and hassle-free way of shuttling you and yours. This 2023 Honda Passport is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Thanks to solid engineering, dependable reliability and genuine versatility, the Honda Passport continues to be a class-leader in the mid-size SUV segment, with this 2023 model being no exception. Sleek styling, fun driving characteristics and impressive standard connectivity and safety features ensure that this SUV stays on top of the pack. It's hard not to recommend this vehicle as the ultimate do-it-all SUV.This low mileage SUV has just 6,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Passport's trim level is TrailSport. This Passport TrailSport trim steps things up with orange-stitched leather upholstery, front and rear parking sensors and machined aluminum wheels, along with standard equipment such as heated seats with a power adjustable driver's seat and lumbar support, an express open/close glass sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, LED headlights with automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, proximity keyless entry with remote engine start, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include blind spot monitoring with cross-traffic monitoring, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, and HondaLink Assist Emergency Sos. Additional features include towing equipment with trailer sway control, power heated side mirrors, in-cabin active noise cancellation, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, dual-zone climate control, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carpay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Apple CarPay
