$48,988+ tax & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
250 4MATIC Coupe - Navigation
2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
250 4MATIC Coupe - Navigation
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$48,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,497KM
VIN W1K5J4HB9PN355669
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Digital White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B01QA176
- Mileage 21,497 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, 360 Camera, Active Parking Assist, 19 inch Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel!
A compact luxury sedan built with finesse and style that truly delivers on the promise of performance. This 2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
With a swooping roofline, attractive styling and a lot of great tech features, this 2023 CLA is a compelling premium sedan. Its striking design and awe inspiring silhouette combined with the finely crafted interior and excellent on road dynamics make this CLA one of the best cars one can own. A host of advanced infotainment and safety features also cocoon you and yours in refined comfort and peace of mind.This coupe has 21,497 kms. It's digital white metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 221HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CLA's trim level is 250 4MATIC Coupe. This amazing compact sedan features great standard equipment including an express open/close panoramic roof with a power sunshade, heated front seats and 40-20-40 folding rear seats all with ARTICO synthetic leather upholstery, LED lights, proximity keyless entry with push button start, voice-activated dual-zone climate control, and remote engine start. Infotainment and connectivity is handled by a 7-inch touchscreen powered by the intuitive MBUX system with 8 speakers. Safety features include active braking assist with autonomous emergency braking, front collision mitigation, driver monitoring alert, BabySmart Child Seat sensor, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, 360 Camera, Active Parking Assist, 19 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel, Siriusxm, Black Open-pore Wood Trim.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
19 inch Aluminum Wheels
360 Camera
SiriusXM
Active Parking Assist
Black Open-Pore Wood Trim
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
$48,988
+ taxes & licensing
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class