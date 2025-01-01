$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
Used
16,632KM
VIN 4JGDM4EB5PA001586
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SODALITE BLUE
- Interior Colour NEVA GREY / BISCAY BLUE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,632 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
With astounding driving range and a tech-laden interior, this Mercedes EQS is a trailblazer in the luxury EV segment. This 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Mercedes craftsmanship and innovation doesn't get better than this EQS SUV. With a great attention to detail, no stone has been left unturned to ensure that this EV is one of the most refined on the road. Creature comforts with a suite of safety and connectivity tech, along with innovative EV technology make this EQS no different from a futuristic spaceship for the road.This low mileage SUV has just 16,632 kms. It's sodalite blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
MBUX AUGMENTED REALITY HEAD UP DISPLAY
REAR THERMOTRONIC AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
MBUX HIGH-END REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
3RD ROW OF SEATS FOR 2 PEOPLE
THIRD ROW SEAT HEATING
Premium Rear Seating Package (Alternate for Showroom Volume) (Offer until 05/25/2023)
MANUFAKTUR Interior Code
Exclusive Trim_EQSSUV-580
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
