2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC
4MATIC Coupe - Premium Package
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC
4MATIC Coupe - Premium Package
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$70,480
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,265KM
VIN W1N0J6EB1PG162336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK ARTICO/DINAMICA W / RED ACCENTS
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P11RA017
- Mileage 46,265 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Package, Wireless Charging, 21 inch Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel!
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
Spacious and refined, the acclaimed GLC cabin rewards your touch on every surface. This 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The GLC aims to keep raising benchmarks for sport utility vehicles. Its athletic, aerodynamic body envelops an elegantly high-tech cabin. With sports car like performance and styling combined with astonishing SUV utility and capability, this is the vehicle for the active family on the go. Whether your next adventure is to the city, or out in the country, this GLC is ready to get you there in style and comfort. This SUV has 46,265 kms. It's obsidian black metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Package, Wireless Charging, 21 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Metallic Paint
Summer Performance Tires
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Additional Features
C
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA)
21 inch Aluminum Wheels
Bicolour
21inch AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels
WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING - FRONT
Anthracite Open-Pore Oak Wood
Premium Package(GLC43M)
AMG Night Package(GLC43M)
AMG Driver's Package(GLC43M)
GLK/GLC
SLK/SLC
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC