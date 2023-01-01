2023 Nissan Leaf

$37,938 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 4 4 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10542456

10542456 Stock #: B01PA187

B01PA187 VIN: 1N4CZ1CV5PC552334

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 34,442 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior Immobilizer Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Driver Information Centre glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Automatic Air Conditioning Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Carpet Floor Covering Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Charge Port Door Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/2-way lumbar Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Exterior Aluminum Wheels CHROME DOOR HANDLES Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 17" Alloy Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents TIRES: 17" Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Lane Keep Assist Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) ProPILOT ASSIST Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Convenience Proximity Key Mechanical Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Single Reduction Gear 8.19 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features LED Lights Blind Spot Detection TOUCHSCREEN 360 Camera Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Electric Vehicle Engine: 160kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger, 11 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V,1 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 60 kWh Capacity

