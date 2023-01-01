$37,938+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Leaf
2023 Nissan Leaf
SV PLUS - Navigation - Apple CarPlay
34,442KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,442 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2023 Nissan Leaf is an experience unlike any other. This 2023 Nissan LEAF is for sale today in Sudbury.
Bold lines and distinctive touches throughout the cabin of this 2023 Nissan Leaf prove that electric driving was always meant to be exciting. A simply amazing experience like no other, this 2023 Nissan Leaf lets you enjoy pure driving joy, and at the flip of a switch will give you the freedom to enjoy a scenic ride with confident active safety features. Never sacrifice comfort, convenience, or fun again with this 2023 Nissan Leaf.This hatchback has 34,442 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric engine.
Our LEAF's trim level is SV PLUS. This fully electric Leaf SV Plus makes every trip better with enhanced connectivity features like NissanConnect EV with touchscreen and navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. This roomy family hatch helps you drive with confidence thanks to a bigger battery and a safety suite featuring collision mitigation, blind spot warning, lane keep assist, distance pacing with stop and go, and a 360 degree camera. Other great features include heated seats, a heated leather steering wheel, a proximity key, push button start, automatic air conditioning, alloy wheels, automatic LED lighting, and fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Electric Vehicle, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 160+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Charge Port Door
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/2-way lumbar
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
TIRES: 17"
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Single Reduction Gear
8.19 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
360 Camera
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Electric Vehicle
Engine: 160kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger, 11 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V,1 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 60 kWh Capacity
