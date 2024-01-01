$53,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tundra
SR5 - Heated Seats - Navigation
2023 Toyota Tundra
SR5 - Heated Seats - Navigation
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$53,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,511KM
VIN 5TFLA5GDXPX002193
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N01RA027T
- Mileage 19,511 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
This 2023 Tundra is the toughest, most capable and advanced truck Toyota has ever made. This 2023 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This 2023 Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. It offers dynamic performance in all of the right places and comes loaded with its innovative tech features, extraordinary driving performance with unheard of fuel economy. The Toyota Tundra perfectly blends functionality and practicality, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew enough room to stretch out with premium materials that creates a distinctively upscale feel.This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 19,511 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.4L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tundra's trim level is SR5. The SR5 trim steps things up with heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support and a heated steering wheel, in addition to amazing standard features such as class IV towing equipment with hitch and trailer sway control, trailer wiring harness, a full-size spare tire with underbody storage, adaptive cruise control, automatic air conditioning, and an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by Toyota Multimedia, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM streaming radio, and Drive Connect with cloud navigation and Destination Assist. Safety features include lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation with a pre-collision system, driver monitoring alert, and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry with push button start, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$53,999
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2023 Toyota Tundra