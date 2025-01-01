$122,600+ taxes & licensing
2024 BMW X7
M60i - Cooled Seats - Massage Seats
2024 BMW X7
M60i - Cooled Seats - Massage Seats
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$122,600
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,875KM
VIN 5UX33EM05R9T29229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N11RA225T
- Mileage 31,875 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Massage Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, HUD, 360 Camera!
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
Discover surreal levels of luxury, comfort, and performance in the amazing BMW X7. This 2024 BMW X7 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The culmination of comfort, luxury, and power is embodied in this 2024 BMW X7. Now with a redesigned and bolder front fascia, this X7 is decked with technology, luxury, and thoughtful design that is sure to bring your driving experience to the next level. If you find yourself having trouble deciding between a family hauler or an executive behemoth, you can get both with this 2024 BMW X7, and it comes with all the best and newest technology on top of it. This SUV has 31,875 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 523HP 4.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our X7's trim level is M60i. Rule the streets with this bold and aggressive X7 M60i, fully loaded with adaptive cruise control, a heads-up display unit, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, a comprehensive 360-degree camera system, height-adjustable adaptive suspension, and powder-coated exhaust tailpipes. Also standard include an expansive tri-panel sunroof with power blinds and slide/tilt functionality, privacy windows, heated and ventilated power-adjustable synthetic leather seats with lumbar support and massage function, a full Alcantara headliner, proximity keyless entry with remote start, a sonorous 16-speaker harman/kardon audio system, and an immersive infotainment screen bundled with onboard navigation, Apple CarPlay, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Occupant safety is assured with a raft of intuitive features including active blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, front and rear parking sensors, and automatic LED lights with adaptive automatic high beams and inbuilt daytime running lights. Additional features include a power-operated liftgate, roof rack rails, speed-sensitive rain detecting wipers, a back-up camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Massage Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Hud, 360 Camera, Lane Keep Assist, Evasive Steering Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
MASSAGE SEATS
Cooled Seats
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HUD
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Collision Mitigation
Synthetic Leather Seats
Evasive steering assist
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
$122,600
+ taxes & licensing>
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2024 BMW X7