$51,181+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda CR-V
Hybrid Touring - Navigation - 4G Wi-Fi
2024 Honda CR-V
Hybrid Touring - Navigation - 4G Wi-Fi
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
Sale
$51,181
+ taxes & licensing
Used
2,000KM
VIN 2HKRS6H94RH216571
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour METEORITE GRAY
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N01QA941
- Mileage 2,000 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Navigation, 4G Wi-Fi, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Sunroof!
Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $1327 from its regular price of $52508. With a stunning design and exceptional practicality, look no further than this 2024 Honda CR-V for the best crossover SUV experience. This 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid is for sale today in Sudbury.
Honda's ubiquitous CR-V features a host of performance, design and technological upgrades to give it an even bigger edge against rivals in the ever-heated crossover SUV segment. With roomy seating, wide-open sightlines, and sporty details throughout, the interior of this CR-V makes it easy to settle in and enjoy the ride. Upgraded infotainment systems with even more active and passive safety systems ensure a serene and uncompromised ride in this SUV.This SUV has 2,000 kms. It's meteorite gray in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Hybrid engine.
Our CR-V Hybrid's trim level is Touring. This top-of-the-line CR-V Touring features a punchy yet efficient powertrain, and also comes standard with inbuilt navigation, mobile device wireless charging, Wi-Fi tethering, and a premium Bose audio system. This CR-V Touring also features genuine perforated leather upholstery, an express open/close sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a heated leather steering wheel, along with upgraded aluminum wheels. With an all-wheel-drive system, this incredibly versatile and practical SUV features heated front seats, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, and a 9-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free. Safety features include blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, driver monitoring alert, and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, LED headlights with automatic high beams, USB-A/USB-C charging ports, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, 4g Wi-fi, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Apple CarPlay
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat position memory and 8-way power adjustment including 2-way power lumbar support and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
53 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,300 kgs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
4.44 Axle Ratio
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L 16-Valve DOHC 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection and remote engine start
Transmission: Electric-CVT -inc: Drive-by-Wire Throttle System, Real Time AWD w/Intelligent Control System, (sport, normal, econ, snow) 4-mode drive system and steering wheel-mounted deceleration paddle selectors
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
4G Wi-Fi
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$51,181
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2024 Honda CR-V