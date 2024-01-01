$40,643+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda HR-V
EX-L NAVI - Leather Seats - Navigation
2024 Honda HR-V
EX-L NAVI - Leather Seats - Navigation
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$40,643
+ taxes & licensing
Used
7,109KM
VIN 3CZRZ2H72RM106545
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N01QA861
- Mileage 7,109 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Navigation, Wireless Charging, Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel!
This 2024 Honda HR-V is a perfect compact SUV with plenty of room, and a high dose of interior practicality. This 2024 Honda HR-V is for sale today in Sudbury.
This 2024 Honda HR-V is easily a top contender in the adventure seeking - compact SUV segment. The cabin is extremely flexible and feels very airy, allowing for a sporty and fun ride while having the ability to bring it all with you. With a muscular and sleek styling approach, the HR-V boldly stands out in a crowd and comes prepared for a busy schedule full of adventure. Whether you're hitting your favorite biking trail or just hitting the road home, choose your own adventure in this impressive and highly capable 2024 HR-V.This SUV has 7,109 kms. It's platinum white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine.
Our HR-V's trim level is EX-L NAVI. This range-topping EX-L NAVI is fully decked with leather seats, wireless device charging, SiriusXM, and an electrically adjustable moonroof. Other features include a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, full-time all-wheel-drive system, heated front seats with 6-way adjustment, LED lights, a 7-inch touchscreen with a 8-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and proximity keyless entry with remote start. Safety is assured with a raft of systems including blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and traffic sign recognition. Additional features include vehicle stability assist, road departure mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Wireless Charging, Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
WIRELESS CHARGING
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Apple CarPlay
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
HondaLink Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: P215/60R17 96H All-Season
Windows
MOONROOF
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
5.436 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 1,910 kgs (4,211 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC 4-Cylinder -inc: port injection and remote engine starter
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: 3-mode dynamic system (normal, Econ and snow) and Real Time AWD w/Intelligent Control System
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Collision Mitigation
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$40,643
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2024 Honda HR-V