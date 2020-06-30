Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

41,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5

+ taxes & licensing

Sundridge Motor Sales

705-384-5306

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE

Location

Sundridge Motor Sales

Hwy 124, (formerly Hwy 11), Sundridge, ON P0A 1Z0

705-384-5306

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5335439
  • VIN: 5npd74lf6hh124051

$5

+ taxes & licensing

41,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Southern Ontario lease return. Clean car fax provided. Great condition with low low mileage. Fully serviced and certified. Balance of factory warranty. Competitive financing rates from all major banks.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sundridge Motor Sales

2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 122,600 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sportage LX
 48,900 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue S
 59,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email Sundridge Motor Sales

Sundridge Motor Sales

Sundridge Motor Sales

Hwy 124, (formerly Hwy 11), Sundridge, ON P0A 1Z0

Call Dealer

705-384-XXXX

(click to show)

705-384-5306

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory