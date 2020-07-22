Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

70,876 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
Bill Bennett Motors

905-722-8650

Contact Seller
Fwd 4dr

Fwd 4dr

Location

P.O. Box 765, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0

70,876KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5664759
  • Stock #: 144324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,876 KM

Vehicle Description

7Seater. Great on gas

We are a family owned business that has been providing pre owned car buying options to the residents of Toronto and GTA for over 20 years. We have a team that's passionate about helping you choose the right vehicle and consult you on the best buying options. Whether you are new to Canada or trying to rebuild your credit we can help. We provide the following on the spot financing and leasing options oac GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT NEW CREDIT BANKRUPTCY DIVORCE PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS All of our vehicles come with a car-proof report and fully certified. As per Omvic regulation all vehicles are sold as is. Certification is available for $495. All prices are exclusive of hst, licencing, finance fees. Some of our vehicles are previous rental vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
3RD ROW SEATING
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Dual impact Airbags

Email Bill Bennett Motors

P.O. Box 765, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0

