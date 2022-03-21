Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Frontier

371,502 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bill Bennett Motors

905-722-8650

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Frontier

2015 Nissan Frontier

4WD Crew CAB LWB Auto SV

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Frontier

4WD Crew CAB LWB Auto SV

Location

Bill Bennett Motors

P.O. Box 765, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0

905-722-8650

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

371,502KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8797637
  • Stock #: 4446 Available in Sutton

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour white Available in Sutton
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 371,502 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bill Bennett Motors

2010 Toyota Camry LE...
 296,068 KM
$6,888 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 12,450 KM
$78,888 + tax & lic
2012 Haulotte Scisso...
 0 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bill Bennett Motors

Bill Bennett Motors

Bill Bennett Motors

P.O. Box 765, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0

Call Dealer

905-722-XXXX

(click to show)

905-722-8650

Alternate Numbers
905-722-9261 (fax)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory