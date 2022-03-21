$13,995+ tax & licensing
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bill Bennett Motors
905-722-8650
2015 Nissan Frontier
2015 Nissan Frontier
4WD Crew CAB LWB Auto SV
Bill Bennett Motors
P.O. Box 765, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
905-722-8650
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
371,502KM
- Listing ID: 8797637
- Stock #: 4446 Available in Sutton
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour white Available in Sutton
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 371,502 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Bill Bennett Motors
P.O. Box 765, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0