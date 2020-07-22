Menu
2016 Hyundai Sonata

51,197 KM

Details Description Features

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Bill Bennett Motors

905-722-8650

2016 Hyundai Sonata

2016 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto

2016 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto

Location

Bill Bennett Motors

P.O. Box 765, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0

905-722-8650

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

51,197KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5694965
  Stock #: 422087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 422087
  • Mileage 51,197 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent Condition, Great on Gas, Backup Camera.


We are a family owned business that has been providing pre owned car buying options to the residents of Toronto and GTA for over 20 years. We have a team that's passionate about helping you choose the right vehicle and consult you on the best buying options. Whether you are new to Canada or trying to rebuild your credit we can help. We provide the following on the spot financing and leasing options oac GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT NEW CREDIT BANKRUPTCY DIVORCE PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS All of our vehicles come with a car-proof report and fully certified. As per Omvic regulation all vehicles are sold as is. Certification is available for $495. All prices are exclusive of hst, licencing, finance fees. Some of our vehicles are previous rental vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

