Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Corolla

73,265 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bill Bennett Motors

905-722-8650

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN

Location

Bill Bennett Motors

P.O. Box 765, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0

905-722-8650

  1. 5664750
  2. 5664750
  3. 5664750
  4. 5664750
  5. 5664750
  6. 5664750
  7. 5664750
  8. 5664750
  9. 5664750
  10. 5664750
  11. 5664750
  12. 5664750
  13. 5664750
  14. 5664750
  15. 5664750
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

73,265KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5664750
  • Stock #: 633179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 633179
  • Mileage 73,265 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT 4CYL CAR GREAT ON GAS 


SPORT MODEL REAR VIEW CAMERA/USB/NAVI/HEATED SEATS/ LEATHER


 


We are a family owned business that has been providing pre owned car buying options to the residents of Toronto and GTA for over 20 years. We have a team that's passionate about helping you choose the right vehicle and consult you on the best buying options. Whether you are new to Canada or trying to rebuild your credit we can help. We provide the following on the spot financing and leasing options oac GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT NEW CREDIT BANKRUPTCY DIVORCE PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS All of our vehicles come with a car-proof report and fully certified. As per Omvic regulation all vehicles are sold as is. Certification is available for $495. All prices are exclusive of hst, licencing, finance fees. Some of our vehicles are previous rental vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bill Bennett Motors

2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 28,297 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 R/T AV...
 219,724 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Challenge...
 155,000 KM
$29,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bill Bennett Motors

Bill Bennett Motors

Bill Bennett Motors

P.O. Box 765, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0

Call Dealer

905-722-XXXX

(click to show)

905-722-8650

Alternate Numbers
905-722-9261 (fax)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory