Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

19,214 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bill Bennett Motors

905-722-8650

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400 4MATIC Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400 4MATIC Coupe

Location

Bill Bennett Motors

P.O. Box 765, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0

905-722-8650

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

19,214KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9145954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 19,214 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bill Bennett Motors

2018 Mercedes-Benz E...
 19,214 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
1988 Cadillac Allant...
 44,056 KM
$40,000 + tax & lic
1985 Chevrolet Camar...
 35,000 KM
$30,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bill Bennett Motors

Bill Bennett Motors

Bill Bennett Motors

P.O. Box 765, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0

Call Dealer

905-722-XXXX

(click to show)

905-722-8650

Alternate Numbers
647-249-7358 (fax)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory