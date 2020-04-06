Menu
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

base

Location

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

77 High St, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-7770

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 333,228KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

YOU SAFETY  YOU  SAVE !

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Send A Message