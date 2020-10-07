Menu
2005 Honda Civic

179,820 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

905-596-7770

2005 Honda Civic

2005 Honda Civic

SE

2005 Honda Civic

SE

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

77 High St, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-7770

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

179,820KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6169962
  • Stock #: 048161
  • VIN: 2HGES16345H048161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,820 KM

Vehicle Description

YOU SAFETY  YOU SAVE !

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

77 High St, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

