2007 Ford Fusion

210,970 KM

Details Description Features

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

905-596-7770

2007 Ford Fusion

2007 Ford Fusion

SE

2007 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

77 High St, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-7770

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

210,970KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6169959
  • Stock #: 1820320
  • VIN: 3FAHP07137R182032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,970 KM

Vehicle Description

YOU SAFETY  YOU  SAVE !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

77 High St, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

