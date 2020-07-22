Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford Escape

174,430 KM

Details Description Features

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

905-596-7770

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Escape

Limited

Location

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

77 High St, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-7770

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

174,430KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5487210
  • Stock #: A14896
  • VIN: 1FMCU94118KA14896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,430 KM

Vehicle Description

YOU  SAFETY  YOU  SAVE !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

2004 Buick Regal LS
 204,426 KM
$2,900 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Trax LT
 87,761 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Ridgeline...
 77,790 KM
$25,222 + tax & lic

Email Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

77 High St, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

Call Dealer

905-596-XXXX

(click to show)

905-596-7770

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory