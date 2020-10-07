2008 Volvo XC90

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Low Tire Pressure Warning Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT 3RD ROW SEATING Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo dvd player Digital clock Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Rear Window Defroster Trim Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Navigation System Entertainment System Center Arm Rest Parking Sensor Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Rear Windows Wiper Dual impact Airbags Leather Steering Wheels

