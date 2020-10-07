Menu
2008 Volvo XC90

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Unicar Auto Group

905-596-2828

No Accidents AWD V8 7-Seat Navi Heated Leather Power Seats

Location

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

159,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5880135
  • Stock #: 6017
  • VIN: YV4CZ852X81460359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
Vehicle Description

No- Accidents Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available


A grand and luxurious 2008 Volvo XC90 T6 V8 AWD with 7 Passenger seating has arrived at our humble abode. The premium SUV comes in a unique and luxurious White color with Beige Leather seats.  This capable SUV with its 4.4L V8 engine is a power horse you can take it anywhere and any terrain. This SUV is in amazing condition, drives really well and you always feel cozy inside. The vehicle is certified and will serve well you for many more years. 


Features include:  


Navigation, 7 Passenger, V8, AWD, Power and heated front leather seats, Power sunroof, DVD Multimedia Entertainment System, Cruise control, A/C, Power folding mirrors, Parking sensor and so much more. 


 


We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of our staff and customers. You can be sure that all vehicles are properly sanitized, before and after the test drive.


**** ONLINE PURCHASING AVAILABLE / 72 HOUR MONEY BACK GUARANTEE WHEN YOU PURCHASE ONLINE  **


 


**** TEST DRIVE AND VIEWING AVAILABLE IN-PERSON***** 


Price Includes:


 


Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related


Components DOT Safety Certificate


Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable) 


Full Professional Detailing


One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure


(Terms and Conditions Apply)


***Taxes and Licensing Extra***


 


We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of our staff and customers. You can be sure that all vehicles are properly sanitized, before and after each test drive, all frequently touched surfaces are cleaned every 15 minutes and all paperwork is done electronically to reduce contact. **** ONLINE PURCHASING AVAILABLE / 72 HOUR MONEY BACK GUARANTEE WHEN YOU PURCHASE ONLINE ** **** TEST DRIVE AND VIEWING AVAILABLE IN PERSON AND AT HOME *****


 


==========================================================


Unicar Auto Group is committed to delivering exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come. 


===========================================================


Unicar Auto Group


26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0


Tel: 905-596-2828


Cell: 647-994-1344


Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA


===========================================================


Please note: Every attempt has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details. 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
3RD ROW SEATING
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Wood Trim Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

