2010 Ford Econoline

174,030 KM

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

905-596-7770

2010 Ford Econoline

2010 Ford Econoline

E450

2010 Ford Econoline

E450

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

77 High St, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-7770

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

174,030KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 5836888
  • Stock #: A35839
  • VIN: 1FDXE4FPXADA35839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 174,030 KM

Vehicle Description

YOU SAFETY   YOU SAVE !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Dual Rear Wheels
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Turbocharged

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

77 High St, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-7770

