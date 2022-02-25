$10,995+ tax & licensing
905-596-2828
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD V6 Auto Limited Navi backup Cam Sunroof Bluetooth
Location
Unicar Auto Group
26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8330595
- Stock #: 6347C
- VIN: 5NMSHDAG6AH396764
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 6347C
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available
** Service Records On Carfax**
Sharp looking 2010 Hyundai Santafe AWD V6 Limited just arrived. This popular SUV drives beautifully well which shows it was taken care of with clear pride of ownership. Inside the vehicle, you'll be welcomed with features such as: Navigation, Backup Camera, Heated leather seats, Power sunroof, Cruise control, USB and AUX ports, Air conditioning and so much more.
Price Includes:
Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related Components DOT Safety Certificate Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable) Full Professional Detailing One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply) ***Taxes and Licensing Extra***
==========================================================
Unicar Auto Group is committed to deliver exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come.
===========================================================
Please note: Every attempt has been made to insure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details.
Vehicle Features
