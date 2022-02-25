2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8330595

8330595 Stock #: 6347C

6347C VIN: 5NMSHDAG6AH396764

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Folding Rear Seat Trip Odometer tilt steering Navigation System Digital clock Rear Window Defroster Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Side Airbag BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Heated Exterior Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Additional Features Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight Electronic Stability Control Rear Windows Wiper Dual impact Airbags Leather Steering Wheels

