2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Unicar Auto Group

905-596-2828

AWD V6 Auto Limited Navi backup Cam Sunroof Bluetooth

Location

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

125,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: 6347C
  • VIN: 5NMSHDAG6AH396764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available


** Service Records On Carfax**


Sharp looking 2010 Hyundai Santafe AWD V6 Limited just arrived. This popular SUV drives beautifully well which shows it was taken care of with clear pride of ownership. Inside the vehicle, you'll be welcomed with features such as: Navigation, Backup Camera, Heated leather seats, Power sunroof, Cruise control, USB and AUX ports, Air conditioning and so much more. 


Price Includes:


Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related Components DOT Safety Certificate Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable)  Full Professional Detailing One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply) ***Taxes and Licensing Extra***


==========================================================


Unicar Auto Group is committed to deliver exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come. 


===========================================================


Unicar Auto Group


26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0


Tel: 905-596-2828


Cell: 647-994-1344


Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA


===========================================================


Please note: Every attempt has been made to insure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details. 


 


 

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

