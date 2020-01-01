Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

1-OWNER GS 2.0L Bluetooth Cruise Power A/C

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

1-OWNER GS 2.0L Bluetooth Cruise Power A/C

Location

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 149,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4466961
  • Stock #: 1152C
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF4A1135100
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

1-Owner Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available

This 2010 Mazda 3 GS has been added to our collection. The car is very peppy, quick and it delivers endless fun to the driver and the gang. The compact sedan is very well maintained and is ready to serve for many years to come. 

Features include Bluetooth, Auto-dimming mirror, FM, Satellite, Cruise control, A/C, Power windows and much more.

Price Includes:

*Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related Components

*DOT Safety Certificate

*Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable) 

*Full Professional Detailing

*One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply)

***Taxes and Licensing Extra***

==========================================================

Unicar Auto Group is committed to deliver exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come. 

===========================================================

Unicar Auto Group

26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0

Tel: 905-596-2828

Cell: 647-994-1344

Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA

===========================================================

Please note: Every attempt has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details. 

 

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Cloth Interior
  • Entertainment System
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Dual impact Airbags

Unicar Auto Group

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

