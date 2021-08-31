Menu
2011 Ford Escape

57,000 KM

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Unicar Auto Group

905-596-2828

LOW KMS No-Accidents 4WD V6 XLT Leather Sunroof Power Group

Location

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

57,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7680760
  • Stock #: 6249C
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG4BKB08265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 6249C
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS No-Accidents Certification Completed Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available


*** ONLY 57000 KMS***


This beautiful 2011 Ford Escape XLT V6 4X4 with ONLY 57000 KMS is fully loaded.The vehicle is in excellent shape and drives amazingly well which shows it was cared for with clear pride of ownership. 


Once inside the vehicle, you'll be welcomed with many features such as: Power heated front leather seat, Power sunroof, Cruise control, A/C and so much more. 


Price Includes:


Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related


Components DOT Safety Certificate


Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable) 


Full Professional Detailing


One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure


(Terms and Conditions Apply)


***Taxes and Licensing Extra***


 


We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of our staff and customers. You can be sure that all vehicles are properly sanitized, before and after each test drive, all frequently touched surfaces are cleaned every 15 minutes and all paperwork is done electronically to reduce contact.


**** ONLINE PURCHASING AVAILABLE / 72 HOUR MONEY BACK GUARANTEE WHEN YOU PURCHASE ONLINE ** **** TEST DRIVE AND VIEWING AVAILABLE IN PERSON AND AT HOME ***** 


 


==========================================================


Unicar Auto Group is committed to delivering exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come. 


===========================================================


Unicar Auto Group


26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0


Tel: 905-596-2828


Cell: 647-994-1344


Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA


===========================================================


Please note: Every attempt has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details. 

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Climate Control
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

905-596-2828

