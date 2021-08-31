+ taxes & licensing
LOW KMS No-Accidents Certification Completed Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available
*** ONLY 57000 KMS***
This beautiful 2011 Ford Escape XLT V6 4X4 with ONLY 57000 KMS is fully loaded.The vehicle is in excellent shape and drives amazingly well which shows it was cared for with clear pride of ownership.
Once inside the vehicle, you'll be welcomed with many features such as: Power heated front leather seat, Power sunroof, Cruise control, A/C and so much more.
Price Includes:
Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related
Components DOT Safety Certificate
Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable)
Full Professional Detailing
One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure
(Terms and Conditions Apply)
***Taxes and Licensing Extra***
We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of our staff and customers. You can be sure that all vehicles are properly sanitized, before and after each test drive, all frequently touched surfaces are cleaned every 15 minutes and all paperwork is done electronically to reduce contact.
**** ONLINE PURCHASING AVAILABLE / 72 HOUR MONEY BACK GUARANTEE WHEN YOU PURCHASE ONLINE ** **** TEST DRIVE AND VIEWING AVAILABLE IN PERSON AND AT HOME *****
Unicar Auto Group is committed to delivering exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come.
