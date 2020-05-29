Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Unicar Auto Group

905-596-2828

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Malibu

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

1-Owner No-Accidents LT Platinum Edition Sunroof Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

1-Owner No-Accidents LT Platinum Edition Sunroof Bluetooth

Location

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

  1. 5184575
  2. 5184575
  3. 5184575
  4. 5184575
  5. 5184575
  6. 5184575
  7. 5184575
  8. 5184575
  9. 5184575
  10. 5184575
  11. 5184575
  12. 5184575
  13. 5184575
  14. 5184575
  15. 5184575
  16. 5184575
  17. 5184575
  18. 5184575
  19. 5184575
  20. 5184575
  21. 5184575
  22. 5184575
Contact Seller

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5184575
  • Stock #: 1198C
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5EU3CF150070
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

LOW KMS 1-OWNER No-Accidents Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available


This well maintained 2012 Chevrolet Malibu with ONLY 83000 KMS delivers economy, comfort and practicality in one sweet package. The vehicle is in excellent shape and drives beautifully well. 


Features include: Heated front seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Power windows, Power locks, Power mirrors, A/C, cruise control and more.


Price Includes:


*Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related Components


*DOT Safety Certificate


*Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable) 


*Full Professional Detailing


*One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply)


***Taxes and Licensing Extra***


==========================================================


Unicar Auto Group is committed to deliver exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come. 


===========================================================


Unicar Auto Group


26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0


Tel: 905-596-2828


Cell: 647-994-1344


Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA


===========================================================


Please note: Every attempt has been made to insure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details. 


 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Trim
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Cloth Interior
  • Entertainment System
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Dual impact Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Unicar Auto Group

2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 110,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Soul No-Acc...
 111,000 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 154,000 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Unicar Auto Group

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

Call Dealer

905-596-XXXX

(click to show)

905-596-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory