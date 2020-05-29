2012 Chevrolet Malibu

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Power Brakes

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Cup Holder Seating Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Digital clock Windows Sunroof/Moonroof

Rear Window Defroster Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors

Cloth Interior

Entertainment System

Center Arm Rest

Driver Side Airbag

Dual impact Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.