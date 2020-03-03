Menu
2012 Ford F-150

1 Owner No Accidents XLT XTR Supercrew 4x4 BLTH Remote Start

2012 Ford F-150

1 Owner No Accidents XLT XTR Supercrew 4x4 BLTH Remote Start

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 138,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4745613
  • Stock #: 1177C
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET6CFB59298
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

1-Owner No Accidents Low KMS Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available


Come and see this magnificent 2012 Ford F-150 XLT XTR Supercrew 4x4 Truck with only 138000 Kms. This perfectly engineered truck is pleasing both aesthetically and ergonomically. The Supercrew designation emphasizes the vehicle's large bed and the 6-seater option with 4 doors. The XTR package adds a lot of new visual accents to the already magnificent F-150.


Features include: 


Remote Start, Bluetooth, Backup Cam, 4WD, Parking Aid, Power Seats, 4 doors, Cruise control, Power group, A/C and so much more to mention. 


Price Includes:


Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related Components DOT Safety Certificate Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable)  Full Professional Detailing One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply) ***Taxes and Licensing Extra***


==========================================================


Unicar Auto Group is committed to deliver exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come. 


===========================================================


Unicar Auto Group


26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0


Tel: 905-596-2828


Cell: 647-994-1344


Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA


===========================================================


Please note: Every attempt has been made to insure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details. 


 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Package
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • dvd player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Entertainment System
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Dual impact Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

