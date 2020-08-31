+ taxes & licensing
905-596-2828
26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0
905-596-2828
+ taxes & licensing
1-Owner No Accidents Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available
This super clean, well-maintained, and fully loaded 2012 Kia Sorento SX V6 AWD just arrived at our humble abode. The SUV drives absolutely flawless and negotiates each and every turn with confidence. The vehicle is the perfect choice for all seasons thanks to its capable AWD system and its efficient 6-Cyl engine.
Features include:
Panoramic Sunroof, 7 Passenger, Leather seat, Backup Cam, Navigation, Bluetooth, Power seats, Heated Seats, Infiniti Speaker system, Power Windows, Power Seats, Hill Descent Control, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, A/C, Cruise control, Automatic Headlights, Traction control, Push-start ignition with key less entry, ABS and more.
Price Includes:
Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related
Components DOT Safety Certificate
Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable)
Full Professional Detailing
One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure
(Terms and Conditions Apply)
***Taxes and Licensing Extra***
We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of our staff and customers. You can be sure that all vehicles are properly sanitized, before and after each test drive, all frequently touched surfaces are cleaned every 15 minutes and all paperwork is done electronically to reduce contact.
**** ONLINE PURCHASING AVAILABLE / 72 HOUR MONEY BACK GUARANTEE WHEN YOU PURCHASE ONLINE ** **** TEST DRIVE AND VIEWING AVAILABLE IN PRESON AND AT HOME *****
==========================================================
Unicar Auto Group is committed to deliver exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come.
===========================================================
Unicar Auto Group
26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0
Tel: 905-596-2828
Cell: 647-994-1344
Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA
===========================================================
Please note: Every attempt has been made to insure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0