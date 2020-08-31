Menu
2012 Kia Sorento

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

Unicar Auto Group

905-596-2828

Location

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
  • VIN: 5XYKWDA27CG251885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1-Owner No Accidents Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available


This super clean, well-maintained, and fully loaded 2012 Kia Sorento SX V6 AWD just arrived at our humble abode. The SUV drives absolutely flawless and negotiates each and every turn with confidence. The vehicle is the perfect choice for all seasons thanks to its capable AWD system and its efficient 6-Cyl engine. 


Features include: 


Panoramic Sunroof, 7 Passenger, Leather seat, Backup Cam, Navigation, Bluetooth, Power seats, Heated Seats, Infiniti Speaker system, Power Windows, Power Seats, Hill Descent Control, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, A/C, Cruise control, Automatic Headlights, Traction control, Push-start ignition with key less entry, ABS and more. 


 


Price Includes:


 


Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related


Components DOT Safety Certificate


Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable) 


Full Professional Detailing


One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure


(Terms and Conditions Apply)


***Taxes and Licensing Extra***


 


We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of our staff and customers. You can be sure that all vehicles are properly sanitized, before and after each test drive, all frequently touched surfaces are cleaned every 15 minutes and all paperwork is done electronically to reduce contact.


**** ONLINE PURCHASING AVAILABLE / 72 HOUR MONEY BACK GUARANTEE WHEN YOU PURCHASE ONLINE ** **** TEST DRIVE AND VIEWING AVAILABLE IN PRESON AND AT HOME ***** 


 


==========================================================


Unicar Auto Group is committed to deliver exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come. 


===========================================================


Unicar Auto Group


26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0


Tel: 905-596-2828


Cell: 647-994-1344


Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA


===========================================================


Please note: Every attempt has been made to insure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details. 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

