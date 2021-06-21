Menu
2012 Kia Sorento

112,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Unicar Auto Group

No-Accidents V6 LX Bluetooth Push-Start

Location

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

112,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7481673
  • Stock #: 6207C
  • VIN: 5XYKT3A22CG283162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 6207C
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents Safety Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available


**LOW KMS**


This super clean, well-maintained, 2012 Kia Sorento LX V6 FWD just arrived at our humble abode. The SUV drives absolutely flawless and negotiates each and every turn with confidence. The vehicle is the perfect choice.


Features include: 


Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Power windows, Hill Descent Control, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, A/C, Cruise control,  Traction control, ABS and more. 


 


Price Includes:


 


Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related


Components DOT Safety Certificate


Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable) 


Full Professional Detailing


One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure


(Terms and Conditions Apply)


***Taxes and Licensing Extra***


 


We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of our staff and customers. You can be sure that all vehicles are properly sanitized, before and after each test drive, all frequently touched surfaces are cleaned every 15 minutes and all paperwork is done electronically to reduce contact.


**** ONLINE PURCHASING AVAILABLE / 72 HOUR MONEY BACK GUARANTEE WHEN YOU PURCHASE ONLINE ** **** TEST DRIVE AND VIEWING AVAILABLE IN PERSON AND AT HOME ***** 


 


==========================================================


Unicar Auto Group is committed to deliver exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come. 


===========================================================


Unicar Auto Group


26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0


Tel: 905-596-2828


Cell: 647-994-1344


Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA


===========================================================


Please note: Every attempt has been made to insure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Climate Control
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags

Unicar Auto Group

