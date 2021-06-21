2012 Kia Sorento

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7481673

7481673 Stock #: 6207C

6207C VIN: 5XYKT3A22CG283162

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 6207C

Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Window Defroster Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Comfort Climate Control Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Additional Features Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight Electronic Stability Control Rear Windows Wiper Dual impact Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.