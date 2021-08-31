Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA5

76,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Unicar Auto Group

905-596-2828

1-Owner No-Accident GT2.5L Bluetooth Heated Seats MINT MINT

Location

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7680769
  • Stock #: 6244C
  • VIN: JM1CW2DL3C0116650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 6244C
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1-Owner No-Accidents Certification Completed Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available


**** 33Service Records On Carfax***


This well-maintained and loaded 2012 Mazda5 GT has been cared for like a baby. This 1-Owner minivan is in great shape inside and out and drives flawlessly well. 


Features include: 


Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Cruise control, Power group, A/C and so much more to mention. 


We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of our staff and customers. You can be sure that all vehicles are properly sanitized, before and after test drive.


**** ONLINE PURCHASING AVAILABLE / 72 HOUR MONEY BACK GUARANTEE WHEN YOU PURCHASE ONLINE  **


 


**** TEST DRIVE AND VIEWING AVAILABLE IN-PERSON*****


Price Includes:


 Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety-Related Components


DOT Safety Certificate


Full Vehicle's Carfax Report


Emissions Test (If Applicable)


Full Professional Detailing


One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply)


***Taxes and Licensing Extra***


 


=====================================================================================================================


Unicar Auto Group is committed to deliver exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come. 


===========================================================


Unicar Auto Group


26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0


Tel: 905-596-2828


Cell: 647-994-1344


Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA


===========================================================


Please note: Every attempt has been made to insure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details. 

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Climate Control
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags

Unicar Auto Group

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

