2012 Nissan Murano

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7680757

7680757 Stock #: 6251C

6251C VIN: JN8AZ1MW0CW202762

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 6251C

Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Safety Security System Traction Control ABS Brakes Side Airbag Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Window Defroster Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Seating Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Digital clock Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Comfort Climate Control Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors BACKUP CAMERA Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight Electronic Stability Control Rear Windows Wiper Dual impact Airbags Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.