Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Murano

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Unicar Auto Group

905-596-2828

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Murano

2012 Nissan Murano

1-Owner No-Accidents AWD LE AWD Leather Pano Roof Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Murano

1-Owner No-Accidents AWD LE AWD Leather Pano Roof Backup Cam

Location

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

  1. 7680757
  2. 7680757
  3. 7680757
  4. 7680757
  5. 7680757
  6. 7680757
  7. 7680757
  8. 7680757
  9. 7680757
  10. 7680757
  11. 7680757
  12. 7680757
  13. 7680757
  14. 7680757
  15. 7680757
  16. 7680757
  17. 7680757
  18. 7680757
  19. 7680757
  20. 7680757
  21. 7680757
  22. 7680757
  23. 7680757
  24. 7680757
  25. 7680757
  26. 7680757
  27. 7680757
  28. 7680757
  29. 7680757
  30. 7680757
  31. 7680757
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7680757
  • Stock #: 6251C
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW0CW202762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 6251C
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1-Owner No-Accidents Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available


This well maintained and gorgeous 2012 Nissan Murano AWD LE delivers an exceptional and luxurious  driving experience while being reliable and economical. This beautiful SUV drives amazingly well which shows it was taken care of with clear pride of ownership. 


Features include: Heated and powered front leather seats, Heated Steering wheel, Backup camera, Panoramic sunroof, Keyless entry with push-start, Premium BOSE audio system, Power tailgate, Power windows, Power locks, Power mirrors, A/C, cruise control and more.


Price Includes:


*Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related Components


*DOT Safety Certificate


*Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable) 


*Full Professional Detailing


*One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply)


***Taxes and Licensing Extra***


==========================================================


Unicar Auto Group is committed to deliver exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come. 


===========================================================


Unicar Auto Group


26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0


Tel: 905-596-2828


Cell: 647-994-1344


Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA


===========================================================


Please note: Every attempt has been made to insure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details. 


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Climate Control
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Unicar Auto Group

2012 Mazda MAZDA5 1-...
 76,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 78,000 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 136,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Unicar Auto Group

Unicar Auto Group

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

Call Dealer

905-596-XXXX

(click to show)

905-596-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory