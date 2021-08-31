+ taxes & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-Owner No-Accidents Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available
This well maintained and gorgeous 2012 Nissan Murano AWD LE delivers an exceptional and luxurious driving experience while being reliable and economical. This beautiful SUV drives amazingly well which shows it was taken care of with clear pride of ownership.
Features include: Heated and powered front leather seats, Heated Steering wheel, Backup camera, Panoramic sunroof, Keyless entry with push-start, Premium BOSE audio system, Power tailgate, Power windows, Power locks, Power mirrors, A/C, cruise control and more.
Price Includes:
*Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related Components
*DOT Safety Certificate
*Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable)
*Full Professional Detailing
*One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply)
***Taxes and Licensing Extra***
