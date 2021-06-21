Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

145,382 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Unicar Auto Group

905-596-2828

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Sonic

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

Gas Saver Power Group Cruise A/C Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

Gas Saver Power Group Cruise A/C Remote Start

Location

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

  1. 7508427
  2. 7508427
  3. 7508427
  4. 7508427
  5. 7508427
  6. 7508427
  7. 7508427
  8. 7508427
  9. 7508427
  10. 7508427
  11. 7508427
  12. 7508427
  13. 7508427
  14. 7508427
  15. 7508427
  16. 7508427
  17. 7508427
  18. 7508427
  19. 7508427
  20. 7508427
  21. 7508427
  22. 7508427
Contact Seller

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

145,382KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7508427
  • Stock #: 6205C
  • VIN: 1G1JE6SB1D4224098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 6205C
  • Mileage 145,382 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety and Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available


This well-maintained 2013 Chevrolet Sonic HB LTZ offers great fuel efficiency, reliability and practicality in one sweet package. The vehicle is in great shapes and drives very well. Loaded with features such as: Sunroof, Power windows, Power Locks, Power mirrors, A/C, and much more. 


 


Price Includes:


 


Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related


Components DOT Safety Certificate


Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable) 


Full Professional Detailing


One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure


(Terms and Conditions Apply)


***Taxes and Licensing Extra***


 


 


We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of our staff and customers. You can be sure that all vehicles are properly sanitized, before and after each test drive, all frequently touched surfaces are cleaned every 15 minutes and all paperwork is done electronically to reduce contact. **** ONLINE PURCHASING AVAILABLE / 72 HOUR MONEY BACK GUARANTEE WHEN YOU PURCHASE ONLINE **


**** TEST DRIVE AND VIEWING AVAILABLE IN PRESON AND AT HOME *****


 


 


==========================================================


Unicar Auto Group is committed to deliver exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come. 


===========================================================


Unicar Auto Group


26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0


Tel: 905-596-2828


Cell: 647-994-1344


Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA


===========================================================


Please note: Every attempt has been made to insure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details. 


 


 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Unicar Auto Group

2012 Kia Sorento No-...
 112,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-3 No-A...
 108,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDASPEE...
 122,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Unicar Auto Group

Unicar Auto Group

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

Call Dealer

905-596-XXXX

(click to show)

905-596-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory