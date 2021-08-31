Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

136,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Unicar Auto Group

905-596-2828

No-Accidents StowNGo Backup Cam Bluetooth Power Group

Location

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

136,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7680763
  • Stock #: 6238C
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6DR500206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 6238C
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available


*** Service Records On Carfax***


Super clean 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan StowNGo has just arrived at our humble abode. The mini-van has got all the space you ever want for a mini-vacation.  


Features include:


Bluetooth, Backup Camera,  Power Windows, Cruise, A/C, Econ mode, 3rd Row seats and so much more to mention.


We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of our staff and customers. You can be sure that all vehicles are properly sanitized, before and after test drive.


**** ONLINE PURCHASING AVAILABLE / 72 HOUR MONEY BACK GUARANTEE WHEN YOU PURCHASE ONLINE  **


 


**** TEST DRIVE AND VIEWING AVAILABLE IN PERSON*****


Price Includes:


 


Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related Components


DOT Safety Certificate


Full Vehicle's Carfax Report


Emissions Test (If Applicable)


Full Professional Detailing


One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply)


***Taxes and Licensing Extra***


==========================================================


 


Unicar Auto Group is committed to delivering exceptionally customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come.


 


===========================================================


 


Unicar Auto Group


 


26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0


 


Tel: 905-596-2828


 


Cell: 647-994-1344


 


Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA


 


===========================================================


 


Please note: Every attempt has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Daytime Running Lights
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Wood Trim Interior
BACKUP CAMERA
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags

