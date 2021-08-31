+ taxes & licensing
26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0
+ taxes & licensing
No Accidents Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available
*** Service Records On Carfax***
Super clean 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan StowNGo has just arrived at our humble abode. The mini-van has got all the space you ever want for a mini-vacation.
Features include:
Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Power Windows, Cruise, A/C, Econ mode, 3rd Row seats and so much more to mention.
We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of our staff and customers. You can be sure that all vehicles are properly sanitized, before and after test drive.
**** ONLINE PURCHASING AVAILABLE / 72 HOUR MONEY BACK GUARANTEE WHEN YOU PURCHASE ONLINE **
**** TEST DRIVE AND VIEWING AVAILABLE IN PERSON*****
Price Includes:
Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related Components
DOT Safety Certificate
Full Vehicle's Carfax Report
Emissions Test (If Applicable)
Full Professional Detailing
One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply)
***Taxes and Licensing Extra***
Unicar Auto Group is committed to delivering exceptionally customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come.
Unicar Auto Group
26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0
Tel: 905-596-2828
Cell: 647-994-1344
Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA
Please note: Every attempt has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
