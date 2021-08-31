2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

$14,495 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7680766

7680766 Stock #: 6231C

6231C VIN: 2C4RDGBG1DR609902

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 6231C

Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control ABS Brakes Side Airbag Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Window Defroster Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Seating Folding Rear Seat 3RD ROW SEATING Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo dvd player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Digital clock Comfort Climate Control Multi-Zone A/C Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Navigation System BACKUP CAMERA Cloth Interior Entertainment System Power Sliding Door Center Arm Rest Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Electronic Stability Control Rear Windows Wiper Dual impact Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.