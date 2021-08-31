Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

78,000 KM

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Unicar Auto Group

905-596-2828

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

1-Owner No-Accident SXT Navi Backup Cam Power Doors StowNGo

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

1-Owner No-Accident SXT Navi Backup Cam Power Doors StowNGo

Location

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7680766
  Stock #: 6231C
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG1DR609902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 6231C
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1-Owner No-Accidents Certification Completed Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available


This loaded 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Plus Stow'N'Go has just been added to our collection. The vehicle is in excellent condition and drives amazingly well.


Features include: 


Power Sliding doors and tail gate, Stow N' Go seats, Backup Cam, Navigation, DVD Player, Bluetooth, Econ mode to save gas, Cruise control, Power group, A/C and so much more to mention. 


We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of our staff and customers. You can be sure that all vehicles are properly sanitized, before and after test drive.


**** ONLINE PURCHASING AVAILABLE / 72 HOUR MONEY BACK GUARANTEE WHEN YOU PURCHASE ONLINE  **


 


**** TEST DRIVE AND VIEWING AVAILABLE IN-PERSON*****


Price Includes:


 Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety-Related Components


DOT Safety Certificate


Full Vehicle's Carfax Report


Emissions Test (If Applicable)


Full Professional Detailing


One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply)


***Taxes and Licensing Extra***


 


=====================================================================================================================


Unicar Auto Group is committed to deliver exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come. 


===========================================================


Unicar Auto Group


26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0


Tel: 905-596-2828


Cell: 647-994-1344


Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA


===========================================================


Please note: Every attempt has been made to insure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details. 

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
3RD ROW SEATING
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Wood Trim Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Power Sliding Door
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Unicar Auto Group

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

