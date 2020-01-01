Menu
2013 Ford Escape

No Accidnets SE 4WD NavPower Leather Heated Seats Bluetooth

2013 Ford Escape

No Accidnets SE 4WD NavPower Leather Heated Seats Bluetooth

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 154,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4514904
  • Stock #: 1162C
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX3DUD90174
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

1 Owner No-Accidents Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available

This beautiful 2010 Ford Escape XLT 4WD is fully loaded with luxurious features. It's powerful 3.0L V6 engine and 4WD add nice touches to this all year capable SUV that was built for Canadian weather. 

Once inside the vehicle, you'll be welcomed with many features such as Power heated front leather seat, Power sunroof, Bluetooth, Microsoft Sync Audio System Cruise control, A/C and so much more. 

Price Includes:

Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related Components

DOT Safety Certificate

Full Vehicle's Carfax Report

Emissions Test (If Applicable) 

Full Professional Detailing

One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply)

***Taxes and Licensing Extra***

==========================================================

Unicar Auto Group is committed to deliver exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come. 

===========================================================

Unicar Auto Group

26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0

Tel: 905-596-2828

Cell: 647-994-1344

Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA

===========================================================

Please note: Every attempt has been made to insure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details. 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Navigation System
  • Entertainment System
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Rear Windows Wiper
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Unicar Auto Group

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

Directions Website Inventory

905-596-XXXX

905-596-2828

Send A Message