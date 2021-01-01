Menu
2013 Hyundai Veloster

92,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Unicar Auto Group

905-596-2828

No-Accidents Tech Pkg Navi Backup Cam Pano Roof Bluetooth

Location

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

92,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6370349
  • Stock #: 6046C
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD0DU150127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 6046C
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available


This sporty and fierce-looking 2013 Hyundai Veloster Technology Package has just arrived at our lot. This compact hatchback has 3 doors and a huge panoramic sunroof. The vehicle combines sports, luxury and economy in one sweet package. Features include: 


Push Start, Backup Cam, Navigation, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Cruise control, Power group, A/C and so much more to mention. 


Price Includes:


 


Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related Components


DOT Safety Certificate


Full Vehicle's Carfax Report


Emissions Test (If Applicable)


Full Professional Detailing


One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply)


***Taxes and Licensing Extra***


 


We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of our staff and customers. You can be sure that all vehicles are properly sanitized, before and after test drive.


**** ONLINE PURCHASING AVAILABLE / 72 HOUR MONEY BACK GUARANTEE WHEN YOU PURCHASE ONLINE  **


 


**** TEST DRIVE AND VIEWING AVAILABLE IN PERSON***** 


==========================================================


 


Unicar Auto Group is committed to delivering exceptionally customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come.


 


===========================================================


 


Unicar Auto Group


 


26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0


 


Tel: 905-596-2828


 


Cell: 647-994-1344


 


Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA


 


===========================================================


Please note: Every attempt has been made to insure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details. 


 

Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Unicar Auto Group

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

