2013 Mazda MAZDA3

1-Owner No-Accidents Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available

This 2013 Mazda 3 GS Hatchback delivers fun, convenience and practicality in one sweet package. The compact hatchback is very well maintained and is ready to serve for many years to come.

Features include : Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, FM, Satellite, Cruise control, A/C, Power windows and much more.

Price Includes:

*Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related Components

*DOT Safety Certificate

*Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable)

*Full Professional Detailing

*One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply)

***Taxes and Licensing Extra***

==========================================================

Unicar Auto Group is committed to deliver exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come.

===========================================================

Unicar Auto Group

26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0

Tel: 905-596-2828

Cell: 647-994-1344

Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA

===========================================================

Please note: Every attempt has been made to insure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details.