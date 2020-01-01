Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

1-Owner No-Accidents Sunroof Bluetooth

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

1-Owner No-Accidents Sunroof Bluetooth

Location

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 142,000KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4446903
  • Stock #: 1148C
  • VIN: JM1BL1L75D1711403
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

1-Owner No-Accidents Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available

This 2013 Mazda 3 GS Hatchback delivers fun, convenience and practicality in one sweet package. The compact hatchback is very well maintained and is ready to serve for many years to come. 

Features include : Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, FM, Satellite, Cruise control, A/C, Power windows and much more.

Price Includes:

*Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related Components

*DOT Safety Certificate

*Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable) 

*Full Professional Detailing

*One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply)

***Taxes and Licensing Extra***

==========================================================

Unicar Auto Group is committed to deliver exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come. 

===========================================================

Unicar Auto Group

26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0

Tel: 905-596-2828

Cell: 647-994-1344

Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA

===========================================================

Please note: Every attempt has been made to insure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details. 

 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Side Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Entertainment System
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Dual impact Airbags

