2013 Mazda MAZDASPEED3

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7481667

7481667 Stock #: 6199C

6199C VIN: JM1BL1N37D1803395

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 6199C

Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Safety Security System Traction Control ABS Brakes Side Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Window Defroster Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Rain sensor wipers Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Seating Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Entertainment System Center Arm Rest Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight Electronic Stability Control Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.