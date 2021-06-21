2013 Mazda MAZDASPEED3

+ taxes & licensing
26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0
+ taxes & licensing
No Accidents Safety Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available
**LOW KMS**
A 2013 Mazdaspeed 3 has arrived at our lot. This popular hatchback is a rare find as there are less and less available ion the market every day. With over 260 horsepower and close to 300 torque, this hothatch is a mini super car that will make you smile every-time that turbo kicks in.
Features include : BOSE Audio, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, FM, Satellite, Cruise control, A/C, Power windows and much more.
Price Includes:
Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related
Components DOT Safety Certificate
Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable)
Full Professional Detailing
One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure
(Terms and Conditions Apply)
***Taxes and Licensing Extra***
