2013 Mazda MAZDASPEED3

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Unicar Auto Group

905-596-2828

No-Accidents LOW KMS Mazdaspeed3 Leather BOSE Audio

Location

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

122,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7481667
  Stock #: 6199C
  VIN: JM1BL1N37D1803395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 6199C
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents Safety Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available


**LOW KMS**


A 2013 Mazdaspeed 3 has arrived at our lot. This popular hatchback is a rare find as there are less and less available ion the market every day. With over 260 horsepower and close to 300 torque, this hothatch is a mini super car that will make you smile every-time that turbo kicks in. 


Features include : BOSE Audio, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, FM, Satellite, Cruise control, A/C, Power windows and much more.


 


Price Includes:


Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related


Components DOT Safety Certificate


Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable) 


Full Professional Detailing


One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure


(Terms and Conditions Apply)


***Taxes and Licensing Extra***


 


 


We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of our staff and customers. You can be sure that all vehicles are properly sanitized, before and after each test drive, all frequently touched surfaces are cleaned every 15 minutes and all paperwork is done electronically to reduce contact. **** ONLINE PURCHASING AVAILABLE / 72 HOUR MONEY BACK GUARANTEE WHEN YOU PURCHASE ONLINE ** **** TEST DRIVE AND VIEWING AVAILABLE IN PRESON AND AT HOME *****


 


==========================================================


Unicar Auto Group is committed to deliver exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come. 


===========================================================


Unicar Auto Group


26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0


Tel: 905-596-2828


Cell: 647-994-1344


Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA


===========================================================


Please note: Every attempt has been made to insure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details. 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Climate Control
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper

Unicar Auto Group

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

