2013 Nissan Murano

129,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Unicar Auto Group

905-596-2828

No-Accidents LOW KMS SL AWD Backup Cam Pano Roof Leather

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

129,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6584497
  • Stock #: 6082C
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW9DW308452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 6082C
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS No-Accidents Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available


***OVER 20 SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX*** 


This well maintained and gorgeous 2013 Nissan Murano AWD SL delivers an exceptional and luxurious  driving experience while being reliable and economical. This beautiful SUV drives amazingly well which shows it was taken care of with clear pride of ownership. 


Features include: Heated and powered front leather seats, Heated Steering wheel, Backup camera, Panoramic sunroof, Keyless entry with push-start, Premium BOSE audio system, Power tailgate, Power windows, Power locks, Power mirrors, A/C, cruise control and more.


Price Includes:


*Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related Components


*DOT Safety Certificate


*Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable) 


*Full Professional Detailing


*One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply)


***Taxes and Licensing Extra***


==========================================================


Unicar Auto Group is committed to deliver exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come. 


===========================================================


Unicar Auto Group


26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0


Tel: 905-596-2828


Cell: 647-994-1344


Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA


===========================================================


Please note: Every attempt has been made to insure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details. 


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Unicar Auto Group

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

