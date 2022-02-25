Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Quest

80,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Unicar Auto Group

905-596-2828

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Quest

2013 Nissan Quest

No-Accidents SV Backup Cam PWR Doors Bluetooth Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Quest

No-Accidents SV Backup Cam PWR Doors Bluetooth Heated Seats

Location

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

  1. 8330598
  2. 8330598
  3. 8330598
  4. 8330598
  5. 8330598
  6. 8330598
  7. 8330598
  8. 8330598
  9. 8330598
  10. 8330598
  11. 8330598
  12. 8330598
  13. 8330598
  14. 8330598
  15. 8330598
  16. 8330598
  17. 8330598
  18. 8330598
  19. 8330598
  20. 8330598
  21. 8330598
  22. 8330598
  23. 8330598
  24. 8330598
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

80,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8330598
  • Stock #: 6387C
  • VIN: JN8AE2KP2D9062971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 6387C
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No-Accidents Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available


*** 19 Service Records On Carfax***


This well maintained and beautiful 2013 Nissan Quest just arrived. 


Features include: Heated front seats, Bluetooth, Power windows, Power Sliding Doors, Backup Camera, Power locks, Power mirrors, A/C, cruise control and more.


Price Includes:


*Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related Components


*DOT Safety Certificate


*Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable) 


*Full Professional Detailing


*One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply)


***Taxes and Licensing Extra***


 


We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of our staff and customers. You can be sure that all vehicles are properly sanitized, before and after each test drive, all frequently touched surfaces are cleaned every 15 minutes and all paperwork is done electronically to reduce contact.


**** ONLINE PURCHASING AVAILABLE / 72 HOUR MONEY BACK GUARANTEE WHEN YOU PURCHASE ONLINE ** **** TEST DRIVE AND VIEWING AVAILABLE IN PRESON AND AT HOME *****    


==========================================================


Unicar Auto Group is committed to deliver exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come. 


===========================================================


Unicar Auto Group


26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0


Tel: 905-596-2828


Cell: 647-994-1344


Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA


===========================================================


Please note: Every attempt has been made to insure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details. 


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Interior
Power Sliding Door
Driver Side Airbag
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Unicar Auto Group

2014 Kia Soul No-Acc...
 92,000 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 125,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Murano A...
 107,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Unicar Auto Group

Unicar Auto Group

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

Call Dealer

905-596-XXXX

(click to show)

905-596-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory