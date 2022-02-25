$13,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-596-2828
2013 Nissan Quest
No-Accidents SV Backup Cam PWR Doors Bluetooth Heated Seats
Location
Unicar Auto Group
26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0
905-596-2828
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8330598
- Stock #: 6387C
- VIN: JN8AE2KP2D9062971
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 6387C
- Mileage 80,000 KM
Vehicle Description
No-Accidents Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available
*** 19 Service Records On Carfax***
This well maintained and beautiful 2013 Nissan Quest just arrived.
Features include: Heated front seats, Bluetooth, Power windows, Power Sliding Doors, Backup Camera, Power locks, Power mirrors, A/C, cruise control and more.
Price Includes:
*Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related Components
*DOT Safety Certificate
*Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable)
*Full Professional Detailing
*One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply)
***Taxes and Licensing Extra***
Unicar Auto Group
26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0
Tel: 905-596-2828
Cell: 647-994-1344
Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA
Vehicle Features
