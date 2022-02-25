2013 Nissan Quest

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8330598

8330598 Stock #: 6387C

6387C VIN: JN8AE2KP2D9062971

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 6387C

Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Folding Rear Seat Trip Odometer Digital clock Rear Window Defroster Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Side Airbag BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Comfort Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Cloth Interior Power Sliding Door Driver Side Airbag Electronic Stability Control Rear Windows Wiper Dual impact Airbags Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.