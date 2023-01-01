2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9905780

9905780 Stock #: 6660C

6660C VIN: 3VWBK7AJ8DM421886

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 6660C

Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Folding Rear Seat Trip Odometer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Remote Trunk Release Rear Window Defroster Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Side Airbag Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Comfort Climate Control Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Cloth Interior Entertainment System Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag Dual impact Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.