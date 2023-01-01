Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

148,000 KM

Unicar Auto Group

905-596-2828

Sedan NO-ACCIDENT LOW KM Sunroof Bluetooth 2.0L Man Comfortline

Location

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

148,000KM
Used
  Stock #: 6660C
  VIN: 3VWBK7AJ8DM421886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 6660C
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENT LOW KM Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available


Fun to drive 2013 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L with a crisp and fun to drive Manual transmission just arrived. The vehicle drives amazingly well and was just fully certified through Unicar's VW Specialist Vendor. 


Come and take this beauty for a drive to see for yourself. 


Features include:


Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Cruise control, Power Group, A/C, Power Windows, Power Mirrors and so much more. 


Price Includes:


Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related


Components DOT Safety Certificate


Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable) 


Full Professional Detailing


One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure


(Terms and Conditions Apply)


***Taxes and Licensing Extra***


 


We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of our staff and customers. You can be sure that all vehicles are properly sanitized, before and after each test drive, all frequently touched surfaces are cleaned every 15 minutes and all paperwork is done electronically to reduce contact.


**** ONLINE PURCHASING AVAILABLE / 72 HOUR MONEY BACK GUARANTEE WHEN YOU PURCHASE ONLINE ** **** TEST DRIVE AND VIEWING AVAILABLE IN PRESON AND AT HOME ***** 


 


==========================================================


Unicar Auto Group is committed to deliver exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come. 


===========================================================


Unicar Auto Group


26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0


Tel: 905-596-2828


Cell: 647-994-1344


Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA


===========================================================


Please note: Every attempt has been made to insure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details. 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Dual impact Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

