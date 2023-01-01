2013 Volvo C30

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9849995

9849995 Stock #: 6680C

6680C VIN: YV1672MK5D2311764

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Stock # 6680C

Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Digital clock Rear Window Defroster Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Premium Audio Entertainment System Center Arm Rest Electronic Stability Control Rear Windows Wiper Dual impact Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.