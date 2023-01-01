Menu
2013 Volvo C30

118,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Unicar Auto Group

905-596-2828

2013 Volvo C30

2013 Volvo C30

No-Accident RARE Leather Sunroof Bluetooth Heated Seats

2013 Volvo C30

No-Accident RARE Leather Sunroof Bluetooth Heated Seats

Location

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9849995
  Stock #: 6680C
  VIN: YV1672MK5D2311764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # 6680C
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No-Accidents LOW KM Safety Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available.


*** 17 SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX***


This rare and beautiful 2013 Volvo C30 2.5T has been added to our lot. A cupe, entry-level luxury sedan, the 2013 Volvo C30 is one of the more unconventional cars in the segment with an elegant and luxurious exterior hiding a powerful 2.5L turbocharged engine. It is very hard to believe this car's mileage as it drives flawless. 


Features Include: 


Bluetooth, Sunroof ,Heated leather Seats,  A/C, Cruise control, Power seats, Power windows, Power locks, Power mirrors and much more. 


 


Price Includes:


 


Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related Components


DOT Safety Certificate


Full Vehicle's Carfax Report


Emissions Test (If Applicable)


Full Professional Detailing


One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply)


***Taxes and Licensing Extra***


==========================================================


Unicar Auto Group is committed to delivering exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come. 


===========================================================


Unicar Auto Group


26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0


Tel: 905-596-2828


Cell: 647-994-1344


Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA


===========================================================


Please note: Every attempt has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags

Unicar Auto Group

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

