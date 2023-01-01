$16,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Volvo C30
No-Accident RARE Leather Sunroof Bluetooth Heated Seats
Location
Unicar Auto Group
26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 6680C
- VIN: YV1672MK5D2311764
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
No-Accidents LOW KM Safety Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available.
*** 17 SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX***
This rare and beautiful 2013 Volvo C30 2.5T has been added to our lot. A cupe, entry-level luxury sedan, the 2013 Volvo C30 is one of the more unconventional cars in the segment with an elegant and luxurious exterior hiding a powerful 2.5L turbocharged engine. It is very hard to believe this car's mileage as it drives flawless.
Features Include:
Bluetooth, Sunroof ,Heated leather Seats, A/C, Cruise control, Power seats, Power windows, Power locks, Power mirrors and much more.
Price Includes:
Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related Components
DOT Safety Certificate
Full Vehicle's Carfax Report
Emissions Test (If Applicable)
Full Professional Detailing
One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply)
***Taxes and Licensing Extra***
Unicar Auto Group is committed to delivering exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come.
Cell: 647-994-1344
Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA
Please note: Every attempt has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details.
