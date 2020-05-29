Menu
$8,195

+ taxes & licensing

Unicar Auto Group

905-596-2828

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

1-Owner No-Accidents RS TURBO Sunroof Backup Cam Bluetooth

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

1-Owner No-Accidents RS TURBO Sunroof Backup Cam Bluetooth

Location

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

$8,195

+ taxes & licensing

  • 135,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5184569
  • Stock #: 1199C
  • VIN: 1G1JG6SB9E4137772
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

1-Owner No-Accidents Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available


This fun to drive and sporty 2014 Chevrolet Sonic RS offers efficiency, reliability, practicality and FUN in one sweet package. The vehicle is in great shapes and drives very well. Loaded with features such as: Backup camera, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Power Locks, Power mirrors, A/C, Cruise control, Touch Screen infotainment system and much more. 


 Price Includes:


Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related Components DOT Safety Certificate Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable)  Full Professional Detailing One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply) ***Taxes and Licensing Extra***


==========================================================


Unicar Auto Group is committed to deliver exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come. 


===========================================================


Unicar Auto Group


26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0


Tel: 905-596-2828


Cell: 647-994-1344


Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA


===========================================================


Please note: Every attempt has been made to insure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details. 


 


 

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Rear Windows Wiper
  • Dual impact Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Unicar Auto Group

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

