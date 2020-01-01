1-Owner No Accidents Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available

Another stylish 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30th Anniversary Edition with Stow'n'Go feature has just arrived at our humble abode. This edition has more features than a regular Grand Caravan such as Leather seats, Power seats, Leather steering and many more. The mini-van has got all the space you ever want for a mini-vacation. The Stow'n'Go feature enables you to fold the 2nd and 3rd-row seats to completely vacate the van for loading goods.

Features include:

Leather Seats, Power seats, Stow'n'Go, Power Steering, Power Window, Cruise, A/C, Econ mode, 3rd Row seats and so much more to mention.

Price Includes:

Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related Components

DOT Safety Certificate

Full Vehicle's Carfax Report

Emissions Test (If Applicable)

Full Professional Detailing

One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply)

***Taxes and Licensing Extra***

Unicar Auto Group is committed to delivering exceptionally customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come.

Unicar Auto Group

26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0

Tel: 905-596-2828

Cell: 647-994-1344

Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA

Please note: Every attempt has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details.