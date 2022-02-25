Menu
2014 Kia Soul

92,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Unicar Auto Group

905-596-2828

2014 Kia Soul

2014 Kia Soul

No-Accidents EX Bluetooth Heated Seats Power Group

2014 Kia Soul

No-Accidents EX Bluetooth Heated Seats Power Group

Location

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

92,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8293962
  • Stock #: 6362C
  • VIN: KNDJP3A52E7055172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 6362C
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No-Accidents Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available


This well maintained and beautiful 2014 Kia Soul delivers economy, sports and practicality in one sweet package. The vehicle is in excellent shape and drives beautifully well. 


Features include: Heated front seats, Bluetooth, Power windows, Power locks, Power mirrors, A/C, cruise control and more.


Price Includes:


*Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related Components


*DOT Safety Certificate


*Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable) 


*Full Professional Detailing


*One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply)


***Taxes and Licensing Extra***


 


We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of our staff and customers. You can be sure that all vehicles are properly sanitized, before and after each test drive, all frequently touched surfaces are cleaned every 15 minutes and all paperwork is done electronically to reduce contact.


**** ONLINE PURCHASING AVAILABLE / 72 HOUR MONEY BACK GUARANTEE WHEN YOU PURCHASE ONLINE ** **** TEST DRIVE AND VIEWING AVAILABLE IN PRESON AND AT HOME *****    


==========================================================


Unicar Auto Group is committed to deliver exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come. 


===========================================================


Unicar Auto Group


26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0


Tel: 905-596-2828


Cell: 647-994-1344


Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA


===========================================================


Please note: Every attempt has been made to insure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details. 


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Unicar Auto Group

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

