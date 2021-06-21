2016 Mazda CX-3

+ taxes & licensing
26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0
+ taxes & licensing
No Accidents Service records Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available
Take a look at this amazing 2016 CX-3 Grand Touring, which is crafted to enhance everything you love about driving and energize life on the road. With refinements typically found in a luxury vehicle, the CX-3 delivers the versatility of an SUV and an environment you can delight in.
Audiophiles can rejoice this car's sound system as it is designed by Bose. This car is equipped with Mazda’s highly efficient SkyActive Technology. The 2016 CX-3 is crafted on the conviction that strength, intelligence and beauty are one.
Moving inside the cabin, you will discover features including: Navigation, Heads-up Display, Push Start, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Bose Audio System, Navigation, Backup Cam, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Lumbar support, Pandora support, Cruise control, Power group, A/C and so much more to mention.
Price Includes:
Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related Components
DOT Safety Certificate
Full Vehicle's Carfax Report
Emissions Test (If Applicable)
Full Professional Detailing
One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply)
***Taxes and Licensing Extra***
Unicar Auto Group is committed to delivering exceptionally customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come.
Unicar Auto Group
26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0
Tel: 905-596-2828
Cell: 647-994-1344
Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA
Please note: Every attempt has been made to insure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
