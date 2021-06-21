Menu
2016 Mazda CX-3

108,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Unicar Auto Group

905-596-2828

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-3

2016 Mazda CX-3

No-Accidents AWD GT Navi Backup Cam BOSE Heads Up DSPL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-3

No-Accidents AWD GT Navi Backup Cam BOSE Heads Up DSPL

Location

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 7481670
  Stock #: 6209C
  VIN: JM1DKBD70G0101841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 6209C
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents Service records Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available


Take a look at this amazing 2016 CX-3 Grand Touring, which is crafted to enhance everything you love about driving and energize life on the road. With refinements typically found in a luxury vehicle, the CX-3 delivers the versatility of an SUV and an environment you can delight in. 


Audiophiles can rejoice this car's sound system as it is designed by Bose. This car is equipped with Mazda’s highly efficient SkyActive Technology. The 2016 CX-3 is crafted on the conviction that strength, intelligence and beauty are one. 


Moving inside the cabin, you will discover features including: Navigation, Heads-up Display,  Push Start, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Bose Audio System, Navigation, Backup Cam, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Lumbar support, Pandora support, Cruise control, Power group, A/C and so much more to mention. 


Price Includes:


 


Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related Components


DOT Safety Certificate


Full Vehicle's Carfax Report


Emissions Test (If Applicable)


Full Professional Detailing


One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply)


***Taxes and Licensing Extra***


==========================================================


 


Unicar Auto Group is committed to delivering exceptionally customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come.


 


===========================================================


 


Unicar Auto Group


 


26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0


 


Tel: 905-596-2828


 


Cell: 647-994-1344


 


Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA


 


===========================================================


Please note: Every attempt has been made to insure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details. 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

