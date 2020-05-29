Menu
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Unicar Auto Group

905-596-2828

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 1-Owner No-Accidents Autobahn 6-Speed Navi Backup Cam Pano

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 1-Owner No-Accidents Autobahn 6-Speed Navi Backup Cam Pano

Location

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  110,000KM
  Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 5176322
  Stock #: 1197C
  VIN: 3VW5T7AU0GM052031
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder

No-Accidents Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available


I was in awe when I drove this absolutely gorgeous 2016 Volkswagen GTI. The technology, the level of engineering and thoughtfulness that was put into this awesome machine exceeds anyone's expectancy by far. The crisp 6-Speed Manual transmission glues you to the seat, the advance driver's assist package delivers comfort and confidence that you can't find in any comparable vehicle. 


Once inside this beautiful hatchback, you'll be welcomed with truly advanced features such as: 


Voice activated navigation, Active lane keep assist, Adaptive cruise control, Blind spot assist, Front Assist, Automatic Parking, Backup Camera, Panoramic sunroof, Heated seats, Adaptive front lighting system, Sport signature GTI seats, Sport ambient lighting and so much more to mention. 


Call us to book an appointment today. 


Price Includes:


*Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related Components


*DOT Safety Certificate


*Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable) 


*Full Professional Detailing


*One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply)


***Taxes and Licensing Extra***


==========================================================


Unicar Auto Group is committed to deliver exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come. 


===========================================================


Unicar Auto Group


26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0


Tel: 905-596-2828


Cell: 647-994-1344


Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA


===========================================================


Please note: Every attempt has been made to insure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details. 


 


 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Entertainment System
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Rear Windows Wiper
  • Dual impact Airbags
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

