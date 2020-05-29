2016 Volkswagen Golf

+ taxes & licensing
26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0
I was in awe when I drove this absolutely gorgeous 2016 Volkswagen GTI. The technology, the level of engineering and thoughtfulness that was put into this awesome machine exceeds anyone's expectancy by far. The crisp 6-Speed Manual transmission glues you to the seat, the advance driver's assist package delivers comfort and confidence that you can't find in any comparable vehicle.
Once inside this beautiful hatchback, you'll be welcomed with truly advanced features such as:
Voice activated navigation, Active lane keep assist, Adaptive cruise control, Blind spot assist, Front Assist, Automatic Parking, Backup Camera, Panoramic sunroof, Heated seats, Adaptive front lighting system, Sport signature GTI seats, Sport ambient lighting and so much more to mention.
Price Includes:
*Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related Components
*DOT Safety Certificate
*Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable)
*Full Professional Detailing
*One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure (Terms and Conditions Apply)
