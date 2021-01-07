Menu
2017 Acura TLX

73,000 KM

$21,495

+ tax & licensing
$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Unicar Auto Group

905-596-2828

2017 Acura TLX

2017 Acura TLX

No-Accidents LOW KMS SH-AWD V6 Tech Navi Backup Cam Lane

2017 Acura TLX

No-Accidents LOW KMS SH-AWD V6 Tech Navi Backup Cam Lane

Location

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6519105
  • Stock #: 6078C
  • VIN: 19UUB3F51HA801382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 6078C
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS No Accidents  Safety and E-Test Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available


Come and see this gorgeous and sporty 2017 Acura TLX V6 SH-AWD with Technology Package in RARE RED colour. This beauty is a true pleasure to drive in any weather condition thanks to its Super Handling AWD system. The vehicle comes fully loaded with many luxurious features such as:


Navigation System, Acura Premium Sound System, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Active Lane Keep System, Active Collision Warning System, From and rear Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Wind Shield, Power Sunroof, Backup Camera, Drive Mode Select With Paddle Shifters and SOOO MUCH MORE To Mention.


Price Includes:


Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related


Components DOT Safety Certificate


Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable) 


Full Professional Detailing


One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure


(Terms and Conditions Apply)


***Taxes and Licensing Extra***


 


We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of our staff and customers. You can be sure that all vehicles are properly sanitized, before and after each test drive, all frequently touched surfaces are cleaned every 15 minutes and all paperwork is done electronically to reduce contact.


**** ONLINE PURCHASING AVAILABLE / 72 HOUR MONEY BACK GUARANTEE WHEN YOU PURCHASE ONLINE ** **** TEST DRIVE AND VIEWING AVAILABLE IN PRESON AND AT HOME ***** 


 


==========================================================


Unicar Auto Group is committed to deliver exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come. 


===========================================================


Unicar Auto Group


26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0


Tel: 905-596-2828


Cell: 647-994-1344


Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA


===========================================================


Please note: Every attempt has been made to insure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details. 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Unicar Auto Group

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

