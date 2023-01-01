Menu
2017 Ford Escape

132,000 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Unicar Auto Group

905-596-2828

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

NO-ACCIDENT 1-OWNER Bluetooth Sunroof 4WD 4dr SE

2017 Ford Escape

NO-ACCIDENT 1-OWNER Bluetooth Sunroof 4WD 4dr SE

Location

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

132,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9897200
  • Stock #: 6673C
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G93HUD79134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 6673C
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No-Accidents 1-Owner '. Safety Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available


This beautiful 2017 Ford Escape SE AWD with ONLY 132000 KMS. The vehicle is in excellent shape and drives amazingly well. 


Once inside the vehicle, you'll be welcomed with many features such as:  heated seats,Backup Camera, Bluetooth,  Cruise control, Heated Exterior Mirror, Moon Roof, A/C and so much more. 


Price Includes:


Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related


Components DOT Safety Certificate


Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable) 


Full Professional Detailing


One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure


(Terms and Conditions Apply)


***Taxes and Licensing Extra***


 


We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of our staff and customers. You can be sure that all vehicles are properly sanitized, before and after each test drive, all frequently touched surfaces are cleaned every 15 minutes and all paperwork is done electronically to reduce contact.


 


==========================================================


Unicar Auto Group is committed to delivering exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come. 


===========================================================


Unicar Auto Group


26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0


Tel: 905-596-2828


Cell: 647-994-1344


Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA


===========================================================


Please note: Every attempt has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details. 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

