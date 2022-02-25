Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

125,000 KM

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Unicar Auto Group

905-596-2828

No-Accidents SE Bluetooth Automatic Fuel Efficient

Location

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

905-596-2828

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

125,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8277729
  • Stock #: 6348C
  • VIN: 5NPD74LF9HH171722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No-Accidents Safety Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available


Come and see this well-maintained and gorgeous looking 2017 Hyundai Elantra.  It is super-efficient yet powerful enough. The 2 L engine is so efficient on gas and it comes along with greats features that make it a great choice whether it is for daily drives or long road trips. 


Features include: Heated seats, Bluetooth, Cruise control, climate control, A/C, Power options and so much more. 


 


Price Includes:


Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related


Components DOT Safety Certificate


Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable) 


Full Professional Detailing


One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure


(Terms and Conditions Apply)


 


***Taxes and Licensing Extra***


 


We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of our staff and customers. You can be sure that all vehicles are properly sanitized, before and after each test drive, all frequently touched surfaces are cleaned every 15 minutes and all paperwork is done electronically to reduce contact. **** ONLINE PURCHASING AVAILABLE / 72 HOUR MONEY BACK GUARANTEE WHEN YOU PURCHASE ONLINE ** **** TEST DRIVE AND VIEWING AVAILABLE IN PERSON AND AT HOME *****


 


Unicar Auto Group is committed to delivering exceptional customer service along with providing the community with quality vehicles that will serve you and your family for many years to come. 


Unicar Auto Group


26122 Hwy 48, Sutton, ON, L0E 1R0


Tel: 905-596-2828


Cell: 647-994-1344


Website: WWW.UNICAR.CA


Please note: Every attempt has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information on our Ads. However, mistakes happen. Please call us to confirm the details. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Email Unicar Auto Group

Unicar Auto Group

Unicar Auto Group

26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0

