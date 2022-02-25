$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-596-2828
2017 Hyundai Elantra
No-Accidents SE Bluetooth Automatic Fuel Efficient
Location
Unicar Auto Group
26122 ON-48, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
- Listing ID: 8277729
- Stock #: 6348C
- VIN: 5NPD74LF9HH171722
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
No-Accidents Safety Included Warranty Options Available Financing Options Available
Come and see this well-maintained and gorgeous looking 2017 Hyundai Elantra. It is super-efficient yet powerful enough. The 2 L engine is so efficient on gas and it comes along with greats features that make it a great choice whether it is for daily drives or long road trips.
Features include: Heated seats, Bluetooth, Cruise control, climate control, A/C, Power options and so much more.
Price Includes:
Dealer Warranty for 36 days / 1,000 KM for Safety Related
Components DOT Safety Certificate
Full Vehicle's Carfax Report Emissions Test (If Applicable)
Full Professional Detailing
One time $50 credit towards Towing coverage or rental in case of safety failure
(Terms and Conditions Apply)
***Taxes and Licensing Extra***
Vehicle Features
