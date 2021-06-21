Menu
2008 Honda Fit

152,000 KM

Details

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Buyrite Cars D.P.

519-562-6261

Sport

Location

Buyrite Cars D.P.

11972 Tecumseh Rd E, Tecumseh, ON N8N 1L9

519-562-6261

$4,999

152,000 KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7528936
  VIN: JHMGD38638S806782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 HONDA FIT SPORT ,  4 cyl.-1.5 l , 152.000 KM ,TO VIEW -TEST DRIVE CALL OR TEXT ( 519) 562-6261, 4 DOORS, AUTO , AIR , POWER  WINDOWS, LOCKS , MIRRORS,CRUISE , TILT , CD , ALLOYS, KEYLESS,VERY CLEAN, SAFETY , $4,999.00 + HST .

TO VIEW -TEST DRIVE  PLEASE CALL( 519 ) 562-6261.

SERVING WINDSOR AND ESSEX COUNTY SINCE 1994 ( 25 YEARS) ,MEMBER OF OMVIC AND UCDA - BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

BUY RITE CARS , 11972 TECUMSEH ROAD EAST- MAIN ENTRANCE ( between Banwell and Lesperance , at Shawnee Road ) Tecumseh

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

11972 Tecumseh Rd E, Tecumseh, ON N8N 1L9

519-562-6261

